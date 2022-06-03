Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $347.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.