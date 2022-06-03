Claro Advisors LLC Buys 9,030 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,528. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

