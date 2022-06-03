Claro Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

