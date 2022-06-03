Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

