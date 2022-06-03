Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,410 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for about 2.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 2.21% of Western Union worth $158,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 29,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.