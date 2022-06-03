Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 631,714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises 3.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Franklin Resources worth $228,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

