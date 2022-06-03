Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 631,714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises 3.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Franklin Resources worth $228,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.
BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.