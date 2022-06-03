Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 850 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

