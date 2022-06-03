Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 140,275 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,275 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 4.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $282,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 13,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,286. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

