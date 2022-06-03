Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

WM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

