Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $90.64 Million Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,096 shares during the quarter. US Ecology accounts for about 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 9.01% of US Ecology worth $90,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL remained flat at $$47.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,240. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

Several research firms have commented on ECOL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

