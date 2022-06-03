Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $145.63. 49,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

