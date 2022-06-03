Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,473 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $108.31. 117,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,895,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

