Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 178,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.