Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

