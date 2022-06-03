Claremont Financial Group Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 559,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,114,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.