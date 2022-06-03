Claremont Financial Group Inc. Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 30.8% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 166,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

