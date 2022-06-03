Claremont Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.