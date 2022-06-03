Citigroup Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.36.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.