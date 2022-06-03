Citigroup Raises Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $41.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.93. 996,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.