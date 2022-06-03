Citigroup Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of LX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LexinFintech by 1,462.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LexinFintech by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

