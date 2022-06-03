Citigroup Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $425.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $393.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.55.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.43. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
