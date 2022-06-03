Citigroup Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $425.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $393.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.43. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

