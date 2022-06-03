Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $115.58 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $82.07 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.