Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

CSCO traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 590,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182,512. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.