Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $177.11. 112,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.