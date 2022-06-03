Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,741 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

