Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

WBS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 12,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

