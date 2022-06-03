Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 781,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

