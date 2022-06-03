Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 707.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,239,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

