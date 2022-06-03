Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

