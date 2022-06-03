Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,810. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.