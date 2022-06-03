Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,971 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

HYT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,137. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

