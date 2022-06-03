Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 6,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
