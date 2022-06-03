Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 50,216 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,216 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

