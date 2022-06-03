Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 522,686 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $97.21. 13,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

