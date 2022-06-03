Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $9.41 Million Investment in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 412,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ADTRAN by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,110. The stock has a market cap of $949.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

