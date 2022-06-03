Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Penumbra worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,729. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.24.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

