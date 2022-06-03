Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,559 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avantor worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 1,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 303,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 283,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

