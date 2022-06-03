Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 249,363 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 249,363 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

