Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 12,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,566. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

