Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,869 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $12.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.69. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,443. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

