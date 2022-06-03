Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 44.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 407,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.45. 293,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,451,020. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,950. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

