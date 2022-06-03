Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 52,792 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,985 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Splunk worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $106.03. 19,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,397. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

