Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 198,620 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,620 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NRG Energy by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 29,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,437. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.