CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

