Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,584.51

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,584.51 ($20.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,351 ($17.09). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.71), with a volume of 4,378 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £154.32 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,581.76.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.