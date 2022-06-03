Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,584.51

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,584.51 ($20.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,351 ($17.09). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.71), with a volume of 4,378 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £154.32 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,417.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,581.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

