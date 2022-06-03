Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 868,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,487 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

