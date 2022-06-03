Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $176.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,523. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

