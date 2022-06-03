China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

