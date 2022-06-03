China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.
China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
