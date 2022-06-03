Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

SPHQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,064. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

